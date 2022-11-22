Tuesday AM Forecast: Plenty of drytime before our rainy pattern sets in

Your Thanksgiving planner is looking pleasant until those late afternoon showers on Thanksgiving day.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Waking up with temperatures this morning in the mid-40s, we are back feeling like fall today. Throughout the day today the cloud cover will begin to break up and we will have clear skies by the afternoon hours. Daytime highs will get into the mid-60s today. Winds stay out of the northeast pumping drier air into the area today. In the late afternoon hours skies will become clear as cloud move out. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-40s.

Up Next: You will be waking up to temperatures in the 40s with mostly clear skies. Throughout the day, with plenty of sunshine, temperatures will heat into the low-70s. Winds will be breezy out of the north and that is what will really lock in the clear conditions for Wednesday. A cold front begins to set up to the west on Wednesday afternoon. You will start off the Thanksgiving day with cloudy conditions and temperatures in the mid-50s. Showers and storms will build in as the afternoon goes on. The timing of showers will begin to move in during the late afternoon into the evening hours. Your Thanksgiving will not be ruined by rain, but there will be some off and on showers. The cold front moves through Thursday night but some of the moisture will linger into Friday and Saturday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next five days.