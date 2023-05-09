Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday AM Forecast: More rain on the way
Southern Iberville, Assumption, and St. Mary parishes are under a level 1/5 marginal risk for severe storms today. The primary threats are for gusty winds and hail.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: We are waking up this morning with temperatures in the mid-70s and humid. The warm start to the day will help jump-start the warming trend we are expecting this afternoon. Daytime highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 80s across the area. Rain will be around again this afternoon. Isolated showers will bubble up just after lunchtime, but showers will become widespread just before your afternoon commute. The widespread rain will stick around into the evening hours, and a few showers will linger overnight.
Up Next: The same hot and humid pattern will continue into the rest of the workweek. Wednesday will start with a few spotty showers across the area, and more rain will be possible in the afternoon. By the afternoon, temperatures will peak in the upper-80s, and summertime-like showers will begin bubbling up. Thursday the pattern will continue. Daytime highs will top out in the upper-80s, and showers will begin to pop up right on schedule. Not everyone will see rain every day, but there will be sneaky showers around the area every afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man dies one week after being struck along Ascension Parish road; family...
-
Teacher 'sick out' forces St. Helena schools to close Monday, just days...
-
Argument led to chaotic gunfight in downtown Baton Rouge late Sunday night;...
-
Livingston councilman says pond protocols to be reviewed in wake of two...
-
Facebook group devoted to tracking panhandler's movements, warning others