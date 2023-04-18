Tuesday AM Forecast: More clouds today, Temperatures are still climbing

A few more clouds will be around today, but temperatures are still climbing.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Temperatures today are starting out chilly, but another warm afternoon is on deck. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s today with comfortable humidity. There is a decaying storm system in Texas that may send one or two sneaky showers this direction, but if anything survives long enough to drop some rain in south Louisiana, it will be short lived. 10% or less of the viewing area will see measurable rainfall today. The temperatures tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Up Next: We will wake up near 60° on Wednesday morning. The dry skies will last into Wednesday too with temperatures in the low 80s in the afternoon. Higher humidity and a few showers will be back in the forecast for Thursday, but the rain will hold off until Friday. On Friday a storm system will bring scattered showers through the area midday and into the overnight hours too. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side. There is a preliminary severe weather outlook that highlights areas northwest of Baton Rouge with a higher risk for storms to become severe. A few showers may be around for the first half of the day Saturday as they weaken. Dry skies will be back in the afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

