Tuesday AM Forecast: Hot temperatures today, a new pattern starts tomorrow

Record breaking heat expected this afternoon. Rain will change the pattern later this week.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Today is the last day this week with guaranteed dry time. Skies will be partly cloudy and high temperatures will be in the upper 80s. We will likely break a heat record for the Baton Rouge area today. The record currently stands at 87°. We will not see any rain today, so get outside while you can. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: On Wednesday, temperatures will continue to trend warm, in the mid to upper 80s. Isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon. Most of the shower activity will be north and west of Baton Rouge. Temperatures will fall back to the 70s on Thursday afternoon. Scattered showers will be around on Thursday largely south of Baton Rouge. The showers become more scattered and widespread across the area on Friday and Saturday. Both days have the potential to become total washouts. Sunday will start with some rain and will dry out by the end of the day. Rainfall totals for the week will be anywhere from 1-4 inches. Rainfall totals will be higher for areas north and west of Baton Rouge. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

