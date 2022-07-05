Tuesday AM Forecast: Heavy downpours are moving through this afternoon

A few heavy downpours will move through the area this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Temperatures will near 90 degrees before some rain moves in early this afternoon. Showers and storms today will pack a punch with some heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. These storms will likely be efficient rainmakers, capable of producing a lot of rain in a short amount of time. Keep an eye out for street and poor drainage flooding on your evening commute. All the shower activity will clear up overnight and temperatures will trend in the mid-70s into Wednesday morning.

Up Next: This pattern is set to repeat one more time on Wednesday. Temperatures will hit the low-90s before showers bubble up. Most areas will see a brief downpour on Wednesday, but they whole day will not be a wash out. If you need to get outside, the morning hours are your best bet. By Thursday, rain coverage will start to pull back with showers becoming more isolated. Temperatures will be in the low 90s and the areas that see rain will trend even cooler. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Use the WBRZ WX App to keep tabs on the afternoon showers and storms. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics

No developments expected for the next 5 days.