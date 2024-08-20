Tuesday AM Forecast: Dry air keeps humidity, rain, and heat index values in check

As drier air takes over the region Tuesday behind a frontal boundary, conditions will become much more bearable for the next few days. Expect lower humidity, no rain, cooler mornings, and hot afternoons.

Today & Tonight: Morning conditions early Tuesday will be a reflection of the drier air in the area. Lows will dip into the lower-70's before sunrise with a decline in dewpoints eliminating the muggy feel. Mostly sunny skies will drive temperatures into the middle 90's this afternoon, but thanks to lower humidity values, we will not have extreme heat index values or heat alerts to accompany the hot conditions. Winds out of the north between 5-15 mph will add a nice breeze to the dry conditions. Overnight, clear skies and a lack of moisture in the air will let temperatures fall into the upper-60's and low-70's by early morning.

Up Next: Both Wednesday and Thursday mornings will have a refreshing feel to them, with temperatures falling into the lower-70s in the Capital Area, and some parishes even seeing the upper-60's at times before sunrise. Hot temperatures will quickly take over as afternoon highs will reach into the middle and upper-90's each day. Good news is that heat alerts will remain unlikely as lower humidity keeps heat-index values only a few degrees above the actual temperature. Rain coverage remains slim to none through the workweek but a return of gulf moisture this weekend will allow for typical pop-up summertime storms Saturday and Sunday.

The Tropics: Hurricane Ernesto will transition into an extratropical system by early Tuesday. However, dangerous surf will continue to batter the coasts of New England and Canada. As of 4pm Monday, Ernesto had maximum sustained winds of 90mph and was moving northeast at 26mph. The storm will accelerate and weaken as it moves out into the hurricane graveyard of the North Atlantic.

