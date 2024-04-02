Tuesday AM Forecast: Cold front brings spotty storms today, cooler and drier tomorrow

One more day of warm and muggy conditions before a cold front shifts the weather pattern. Spotty storms associated with the front are possible this evening with much drier and cooler air moving in early Wednesday.

Today & Tonight: Morning lows near 70° and high humidity levels mark the start to another warm and muggy day. Mostly cloudy skies and a southerly breeze between 10-20 mph will be around on Tuesday ahead of a cold front arriving later this evening. An afternoon high temperature of 86° is forecasted for the Capital City today, just one degree shy of the previous high record of 87° set back in 2015.

Later this afternoon and into the early evening hours, spotty showers and storms will be around southeastern Louisiana, some that could be on the stronger side. The best chance for storm activity is expected north of I-10/12 and in southwest Mississippi. Only around 30% of the Storm Station forecast area is expected to see precipitation.

By midnight, the cold front will push through the state, quickly clearing skies and allowing temperatures to fall into the low-50's by daybreak.

Up Next: Plentiful amounts of sunshine return Wednesday and stick around through the end of the workweek. Dew points also take a tumble behind the cold front, resulting in much more comfortable conditions. You will need a jacket again for early morning activities as lows will dip back into the 40s to close out the workweek. Afternoon temperatures each day will be in the low 70's, slowly warming back up near 80° Saturday and Sunday afternoons. No rain is expected through the end of the weekend; however, rain chances do look to return by Monday of next week as a frontal system stalls to our west. Rain aside, even thick clouds could be a viewing issue for those looking ahead to the solar eclipse. Stick with the Storm Station as we watch the skies so you can look beyond!

– Emma Kate Cowan

