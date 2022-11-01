Tuesday AM Forecast: Cloudy skies will break tomorrow

Skies will be mostly cloudy all day, you may even see some drizzle.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Your Tuesday is looking cloudy. Most of the day will be overcast with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It’s possible that a little drizzle will fall here and there, but we are not expecting any significant rain today. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 50s for the last time this week.

Up Next: The rest of the week will bring a warmup. Temperatures will start trending in the low 80s on Wednesday afternoon with some passing clouds. Thursday and Friday will be coming in warm, in the low 80s and it will be a bit humid too. Overnight temperatures will warm up into the mid-60s heading into Friday. Over the weekend, rain will be back in the forecast along the next cold front. The cold front will approach the area from the west on Saturday afternoon bringing scattered showers and storms. The exact timing is still changing, but we do know that the storms will be weakening as they approach the area. The front will become so weak that it is forecast to sit over south Louisiana overnight and continue to produce on and off showers into Sunday too. Stay connected to the Storm Station for the latest on the weekend rain. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics

Tropical Storm Lisa formed in the Caribbean on Monday. It is expected to move due west into the coast of Belize. To see the full forecast track for Lisa click here.