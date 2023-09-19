Tuesday AM Forecast: Air quality alert for sensitive groups

Expect a very similar day to yesterday, weather-wise. Rain chances remain very unlikely over the next week which will not help our current drought status. Humidity also remains low which pushes a conditional concern for fire danger as we experience the very dry conditions over the next few days.

An *AIR QUALITY ALERT* is in effect until 5:15am tomorrow. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting an Ozone Advisory Day for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, Iberville, and Pointe Coupee Parishes.

The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at the Orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.

Today & Tomorrow: High’s once again will be in the 90s today under mostly sunny skies paired with the same dry air conditions and very unlikely chance to see rain today. There will also be a conditional risk of fires so make sure you adhere to the statewide burn ban. Ozone-sensitive groups need to be aware that ozone will be at the orange level today and should be advised to limit time outdoors. Overnight, clear skies and the dry air will allow for temperatures to once again drop into the 60’s- to near average temperatures for this time of year.

Up Next: The extended forecast is uneventful. High temperatures won’t budge from day to day. We’re looking at highs in the low to mid-90s for the next week or so. Lows will be in the mid to upper-60s, with a few mornings in the low 70's. From a humidity standpoint, it’ll be very comfortable on Monday and Tuesday. The humidity begins to creep upward by late week but should still be at tolerable levels. Without a ton of humidity and no major systems passing through, the forecast also looks completely dry for the workweek. There are some early signs that more plentiful moisture will start to creep back into the area on Sunday and Monday. This would increase humidity and also increase rain chances.

Tropics: Nigel, currently a category 1 hurricane, is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph. Nigel is forecast to turn northward later today, and then accelerate northeastward through the rest of the week. Fortunately, Nigel's forecasted track continues to pose no threat to land.

