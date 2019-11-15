TSA reminds travelers they'll soon need a 'Real ID-compliant' form to board flights

BATON ROUGE – In less than one year, airport travelers will need to bring a federally approved, Real ID-compliant form with them to board their flights.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says the new nationwide mandate, which is called ‘the Real ID Act,’ goes into effect Oct. 1, 2020.

On Friday, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles joined the TSA and the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport to remind the public that enforcement of the Real ID Act is just around the corner and that after Oct. 1 of next year, any traveler who doesn't have proper identification will be turned away from airport checkpoints.

Real ID-compliant forms include a valid U.S. passport, a passport card, and a military ID.

Click here to visit the Department of Homeland Security’s website for more information about Real ID’s.