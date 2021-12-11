Trump sees 'no reason' why Russia would meddle

HELSINKI (AP) - President Donald Trump says he sees no reason why Russia would interfere in the 2016 election.

Trump resisted when asked Monday to condemn Russian meddling in the election. Instead, he complained about a Democratic National Committee computer server and emails belonging to Hillary Clinton, the Democrat he defeated to win the presidency.

At a joint appearance in Finland with Vladimir Putin, Trump repeated the Russian leader's denials about involvement in the election.

Trump said of Putin: "He just said it's not Russia. I will say this: I don't see any reason why it would be."

Trump commented after holding hours of private talks with Putin.