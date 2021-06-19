Trump responds after Kerry's speech

90°
4 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, December 29 2016 Dec 29, 2016 December 29, 2016 7:22 AM December 29, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump says Israel is being treated "very, very unfairly."

Yesterday, Secretary of State John Kerry angered Israel after saying that Israel's continued settlement-building on land the Palestinians claim is leading to an "irreversible one-state reality."

Trump yesterday refused to directly answer a question about whether Israel should stop building settlements, but he said countries that are "horrible places" never get reprimanded.

