90°
Latest Weather Blog
Trump responds after Kerry's speech
Trending News
WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump says Israel is being treated "very, very unfairly."
Yesterday, Secretary of State John Kerry angered Israel after saying that Israel's continued settlement-building on land the Palestinians claim is leading to an "irreversible one-state reality."
Trump yesterday refused to directly answer a question about whether Israel should stop building settlements, but he said countries that are "horrible places" never get reprimanded.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD searching for suspects targeting and shooting police units
-
Club patrons won't let storms stop their fun
-
Nakamoto: Emails show State Police looked at ways to limit liability after...
-
More people adopting 'do it yourself' mentality as neighbors help clear drainage...
-
Thieves spotted stealing packages in Livingston Parish neighborhood