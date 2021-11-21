60°
Trump: 'It would be helpful' if Republicans would help him

5 years 5 months 3 days ago Saturday, June 18 2016 Jun 18, 2016 June 18, 2016 4:13 PM June 18, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

LAS VEGAS - Donald Trump is railing against continued efforts by some frustrated Republicans planning a last-ditch effort to try to thwart him from becoming the party's nominee.

Speaking at a rally in Las Vegas Saturday afternoon, Trump referred to "a little movement" ''coming from people that have been badly defeated."

Trump alleges the efforts are not legal and wonders who the party would pick in his place.

He says, "I beat everybody," and "beat the hell out of them."

Trump also says "it would be helpful" if fellow Republicans would rally around him to help him beat likely Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

The billionaire threatened that, if Republicans don't come together, he'll go back to funding his own campaign.

