Trucker ticketed after wedging helicopter beneath I-12 overpass in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - A vehicle towing a $30 million helicopter got stuck on Range Avenue after the top of the aircraft inadvertently rammed an I-12 overpass Friday morning.

Photographs showed the helicopter on top of a towing trailer wedged under the overpass. It appeared the craft's rotor collided with a support beam on the underside of the bridge.

The bridge passes 15 feet above the roadway, according to signage north and south of the span. Technical specifications for the helicopter indicate its body is 15.5 feet tall.

Range Avenue was fully reopened shortly after 10:30 a.m. after the helicopter was removed. DOTD says there is no indication the bridge sustained any structural damage at that the interstate would not be impacted.

The Denham Springs Police Department said the driver, 56-year-old Miguel Rodriguez, worked for Texas-based trucking company International Machine Transport. He was ticketed for careless operation.

Police added that the cargo was being transported from Georgia to Lafayette.

While officials have not released details on the aircraft involved, it appeared to resemble a Sikorsky S-92. Fresh from the production line, the helicopter goes for nearly $30 million.