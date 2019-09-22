Truck wreck spills beer onto interstate surrounding DC

80°
Sunday, September 22 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) - A stretch of the interstate surrounding the nation's capital turned into a sticky mess when a truck carrying more than 4,000 pounds of canned beer wrecked.
 
The Maryland State Police says the truck hit a sign and guard rail around 4 a.m. Sunday in Silver Spring after being forced off the road by a vehicle that changed lanes.
 
Authorities say the semi went slightly into the woods, spilling beer and cans onto Interstate 495.
 
The State Police says the truck driver was transported to a hospital. The extent of his injuries is unclear.
 
The wreck prompted the temporary closure of lanes of the Capital Beltway's Outer Loop. WTOP-FM reports all lanes re-opened around 10:30 a.m.

