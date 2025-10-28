Truck owner requests refund when repairs take longer than quoted time

BATON ROUGE - When Lee Nguyen's husband was involved in a car accident earlier this year, they knew they needed to repairs done quickly for the work they do around their home.

They contacted several body shops and agreed to have it towed to Al and Grandson's Paint and Body Shop on South Choctaw Drive.

"He said, 'I can fix your truck in two weeks'," said Nguyen.

The progress reports weren't satisfactory to Nguyen, who, after putting $2,750 down for the truck repairs, expected fast results.

"'I'm almost done, I'm almost done with the other car I'm about to start tomorrow,'" Nguyen recalled about her conversations.

She checked on the truck often. Before she knew it, a couple of months had passed by, and it was no closer to being fixed.

"The truck was never fixed, the only thing he's done is take the hood off, that's all," said Nguyen.

Al Oxley of Al and Grandson's Paint and Body Shop was in the shop on Tuesday when 2 On Your Side dropped by. Oxley says he primarily orders his parts on Amazon and they take time to come in, but sometimes they are wrong and have to be reordered. According to Oxley, the truck was in the shop for a month and a half and had started to dismantle the front to assemble the hood.

The Nguyens decided to take the truck and the purchased parts elsewhere, finding help at the body shop next to Oxley's. There, it was repaired quickly. Now, the Nguyens are fighting for a refund with Oxley and says they're owed about $1,200.

The Nguyens are happy to have their truck repaired, but had to pay out more money to get the job done. They don't want the next person to fall into the same situation.

"Little money or big money, it doesn't matter, I don't want him to do this to the next person, and the cop already said it's too many complaints," she said.

Oxley says he doesn't owe the Nguyens anything since he gave them the parts he purchased. The Nguyens did file a police report.