Trove of marijuana, meth, cocaine and phones confiscated at state prison; no criminal investigation underway

ST. GABRIEL- A corrections officer making rounds at Elayn Hunt stumbled upon a trash bag behind the LCIW garment factory, according to an unusual occurrence report the WBRZ Investigative Unit obtained. That bag was stuffed with pounds of marijuana, crystal meth, prescription pills, cocaine and cell phones.

Despite the shocking discovery, there is no law enforcement agency in that jurisdiction conducting a criminal investigation into the matter. Both the St. Gabriel Police Department and the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said they are not investigating. Currently, the matter is only being investigated administratively by the Department of Corrections.

The report notes the officer retrieved the bag and immediately notified Assistant Warden Walter Jarrell of her findings. The warden over investigations, Major Jason Linzy, and Colonel Sheila Robinson were also notified.

The bag was turned over to investigations for further testing the report notes.

An inventory determined the following was inside the bag:

Marijuana, 7 pounds, .65 ounces

Synthetic marijuana, 8.8 ounces

Cocaine, 30 ounces

Crystal meth, 12.4 ounces

Suboxone strips, 37

Alprazolam, 14.5 pills labeled Y19

Synthetic marijuana sheets, 29

Cell phones, 15

Sim cards, 16

Phone chargers, 14

Iphone converters, 2

Phone charger banks, 2

Ear buds, 2

Cell phone blocks, 12

Rolling papers, 13

Large bag of burglar tobacco

Lighters, 11

Wire connectors, 1

Exotic Herbs, 8

Electrical tape, 1

Gorilla Glue, 4

Mask

Law enforcement in Iberville Parish and St. Gabriel said Thursday morning they were not notified of the contraband.

We reached out to the Department of Corrections and Spokesman Ken Pastorick said they did not report this incident publicly in hopes that another drop-off of contraband would occur to catch suspects.

Sources believe it wasn't reported because the state was trying to cover it up. That's why the information was leaked to WBRZ.

As this was happening, Warden Todd Barrere announced his retirement. A spokesman for the Department of Corrections said it has nothing to do with the ongoing trouble there.