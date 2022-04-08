Tropical Storm Matthew forms

Tropical Storm Matthew has formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean. Crossing the Windward Islands, the storm is expected to continue moving west at 20mph through Friday. Hurricane Hunters have found maximum sustained winds of 60mph with higher gusts. Matthew is forecast to continue strengthening and become a hurricane in the next 24-48 hours.

The track of Matthew is highly uncertain right now. The latest guidance suggests a westward motion through the weekend, followed but a northward turn toward Cuba.

The United States, including the Gulf Coast, should monitor the progress of this storm. The WBRZ Weather Team WILL provide the latest advisories as soon as they are issued on Facebook, Twitter and wbrz.com.

With the associated video, find an in-depth analysis of Tropical Storm Matthew from Meteorologist Josh Eachus. Discussion includes the latest advisory (0:15 ), uncertainty in the track (1:20), what factors may influence the storm (2:13), and what we need to know now (4:45). Posted at 10:53am with a run time of 6:36. Reach Josh with comments, questions and feedback on Facebook and Twitter. Get the latest local and tropical weather on wbrz.com/weather.