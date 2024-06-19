Tropical Storm Alberto becomes first named storm of 2024 season

Tropical Storm Alberto has now formed in the Gulf of Mexico and becomes first named storm of the 2024 season.

The disturbance is expected to move west around 10mph through the next 48 hours, bringing heavy rains and storm surges to parts of Mexico and Texas. The storm contains maximum sustained winds of 40mph right now with slight strengthening expected before making landfall tomorrow.

No direct impacts are anticipated for the Capital Area. Although winds will be a bit elevated on Wednesday thanks to this system, especially near the Louisiana coast.

