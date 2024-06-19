Latest Weather Blog
Tropical Storm Alberto becomes first named storm of 2024 season
Tropical Storm Alberto has now formed in the Gulf of Mexico and becomes first named storm of the 2024 season.
The disturbance is expected to move west around 10mph through the next 48 hours, bringing heavy rains and storm surges to parts of Mexico and Texas. The storm contains maximum sustained winds of 40mph right now with slight strengthening expected before making landfall tomorrow.
No direct impacts are anticipated for the Capital Area. Although winds will be a bit elevated on Wednesday thanks to this system, especially near the Louisiana coast.
Trending News
The Storm Station is here for you, tracking the tropics on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three men from Texas arrested for illegally possessing alligator in New Orleans
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority donates computers to families in Monte...
-
EBR School Board selects five finalists for superintendent job
-
Man critically injured in shooting at BREC Maplewood Park
-
Work-release escapes near Plank and Hooper roads; crews searching on ground and...