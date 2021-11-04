55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Troopers find guns, make arrests after impaired driver hits State Police vehicle

1 hour 3 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, November 04 2021 Nov 4, 2021 November 04, 2021 6:50 PM November 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

METAIRIE - A pair of arrests fell into the lap of state police when an impaired driver sideswiped a trooper's vehicle overnight

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday on I-10 near Causeway Boulevard. Police said one of the suspects, 26-year-old Jaylyn Gordon, was trying to change lanes in front of the trooper's SUV when he struck it. 

After the collision, troopers determined Gordon was impaired and driving with a suspended license. Troopers also found Gordon's passenger, 24-year-old Dexter Reed, in possession of two firearms, including a Glock 9mm which had been converted to a fully-automatic handgun. 

Trending News

Gordon was arrested for driving while impaired, driving with a suspended license, no seatbelt and several other traffic-related charges. Reed was booked on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, no seatbelt and on an outstanding warrant. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days