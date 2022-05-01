Triple shooting leaves two dead on Boulevard de Province Friday evening

BATON ROUGE - Two people died, and a third person is clinging to life in a hospital after a Friday evening shooting on Boulevard de Province.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the incident happened in the 1700 block of Boulevard de Province around 8 p.m. Friday.

Jaylon Carlin, 23, and Ryan Priest, 38, were killed. Police said Carlin lived nearby, and Priest was homeless.

Both victims died at the scene. A third male victim was also shot and rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.