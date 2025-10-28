Trick-or-Treat: Chimpanzees play with pumpkins at world's largest chimp sanctuary in Louisiana

KEITHVILLE — Everyone deserves to join in on the Halloween fun, even chimpanzees!

Home to 300 chimpanzees, Chimp Haven in Keithville, La., is the largest chimpanzee sanctuary in the world.

Caretakers recently scattered dozens of pumpkins around the sanctuary for the apes to enjoy. Chimp Haven said the pumpkins are an important source of enrichment for its residents, but are also a fun way to let them in on the fall festivities.

“Enrichment like this brings out a beautiful range of natural behaviors,” Chimp Haven’s Colony Director Michelle Reininger said. “You’ll see foraging, sharing, and playful exploration, all reflections of the choice and freedom sanctuary life provides.”

Chimp Haven is a private, nonprofit chimp refuge on 200 acres of forest. Most of its chimpanzees were used in biomedical research and now enjoy retirement at the sanctuary. Anyone interested in visiting Chimp Haven can learn more here.