Trial set to begin for suspect in 2017 Livingston Parish murder

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A first-degree murder trial is set to begin this week for a man involved in a 2017 killing that lead to the arrests of six people.

Authorities say, Blayson Fife and another suspect planned to break into the victim's home and steal money and guns.

The victim, 61-year-old Rick McBride was shot when he confronted the suspects in the 13000 block of Pine Park Drive on July 22, 2017.

Court officials say Fife's trial is set to start Wednesday morning and span through the remainder of the week.

A first-degree murder conviction in Louisiana carries a life sentence.