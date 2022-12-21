Latest Weather Blog
Tree cutter allegedly shot juvenile after argument, says it was in self-defense
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was wounded in a shootout with tree cutters on Sunday, and the man who admitted to shooting them said it was in self-defense.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Roderick Thomas, 42, Tuesday for the alleged shooting of a juvenile on Satinwood Drive off Greenwell Street on Dec. 18. Surveillance of the shooting showed the juvenile walking down the street toward two men, one of which being Thomas, cutting trees.
Thomas could be seen grabbing a rifle from his truck and waiting for the juvenile to come closer. The two exchanged words, and shortly after, Thomas began firing at the juvenile, who began shooting back.
Thomas and the other tree cutter got in their vehicle and drove away, and additional gunfire could be heard from the fleeing truck.
Arrest documents said Thomas called the sheriff's office and admitted to the shooting, but said it was in self-defense, "though the video surveillance footage reflects otherwise."
Trending News
Thomas was arrested for one count of attempted second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Constable's Office gives away hundreds of toys for Christmas
-
One person dead after shooting at apartment complex off LSU campus
-
Pot left on a stove ruled cause of fire that burned down...
-
The Spirit of Christmas - Lakeshore Lions Club
-
Embattled Tiger Plaza apartment complex on fire Tuesday evening
Sports Video
-
Previewing LSU's early Signing Day Class on Recruiting Roundup with On3's Shea...
-
Black and Gold Report: Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints
-
Lutcher wins 9th State Title after beating North DeSoto 28-25 in the...
-
Scotlandvill boys hoops edges McKinley 56-54
-
Dunham falls in DIII Select state title game to St. Charles Catholic...