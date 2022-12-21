Tree cutter allegedly shot juvenile after argument, says it was in self-defense

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was wounded in a shootout with tree cutters on Sunday, and the man who admitted to shooting them said it was in self-defense.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Roderick Thomas, 42, Tuesday for the alleged shooting of a juvenile on Satinwood Drive off Greenwell Street on Dec. 18. Surveillance of the shooting showed the juvenile walking down the street toward two men, one of which being Thomas, cutting trees.

Thomas could be seen grabbing a rifle from his truck and waiting for the juvenile to come closer. The two exchanged words, and shortly after, Thomas began firing at the juvenile, who began shooting back.

Thomas and the other tree cutter got in their vehicle and drove away, and additional gunfire could be heard from the fleeing truck.

Arrest documents said Thomas called the sheriff's office and admitted to the shooting, but said it was in self-defense, "though the video surveillance footage reflects otherwise."

Thomas was arrested for one count of attempted second-degree murder.