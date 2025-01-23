Trash collection to resume in Baton Rouge metro area, surrounding parishes on Friday following freeze

BATON ROUGE — Trash collection in the capital region will resume on Friday for those whose garbage service is provided by WM, the company said following Tuesday's record snowfall and freezing temperatures.

Customers will be serviced on the next regularly scheduled collection day in the Baton Rouge Metro area and surrounding parishes including West Feliciana, St. Helena, Livingston and Tangipahoa.

St. James Parish, the Town of Gramercy and the Town of Lutcher will also have service again.

East Baton Rouge Parish previously said their trash collection resumed on Thursday.