Transit union threatening strike if CATS does not meet their demands

BATON ROUGE - After months of negotiations between the transit union and CATS, members say things have not progressed.

CATS held a board meeting Tuesday evening where members of the Amalgamated Transit Union were able to voice their concerns yet again.

"We are committed to addressing the concerns risen by the employees to be in a way that is fair, equitable and in the best interest of all parties involved," CATS President Melissa DeGeneres said during the meeting.

"We were told we were at an impasse, we asked for an impasse letter, we asked for a best and final offer, currently we have not received either of them. We have not received any information in regards to when we're going to meet again," Amalgamated Transit Union 1546 President George Decuir said during the meeting.

Unsatisfied with CATS response, the union says they are taking a stand. Decuir says they will conduct a series of "workforce actions," meaning they will continue to be vocal about their concerns without disrupting operations.

But if CATS does not come to the table, bus operators will strike.

"It will greatly affect the services within Baton Rouge. We don't want to disrupt our ridership, we don't want to disrupt the city. It would be a last resort," Decuir said.

Last week, 102 CATS union members voted to move forward with a potential strike. They feel their pay should reflect the safety and security concerns they have.

"We did recently have one of our custodians was recently assaulted by a customer at the bus terminal, they were punched in the face. Our lives are threatened by the customers on a daily basis. We're constantly spat at, cursed out, assaulted, so enough is enough," Decuir said.

Decuir says there is no date on when a strike will begin or how many workforce actions they plan to take before they strike.