Train collides with car in Tangipahoa Parish, one person injured
HAMMOND - Tangipahoa Parish first responders are working to clear a wreck involving a train and a vehicle.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. along Highway 190 near the Florida Parish Scrapyard.
Deputies said one person was injured and was brought to a hospital. It was not clear what caused the crash.
