Train collides with car in Tangipahoa Parish, one person injured

12 hours 30 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, August 21 2023 Aug 21, 2023 August 21, 2023 5:38 PM August 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HAMMOND - Tangipahoa Parish first responders are working to clear a wreck involving a train and a vehicle. 

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. along Highway 190 near the Florida Parish Scrapyard. 

Deputies said one person was injured and was brought to a hospital. It was not clear what caused the crash.

