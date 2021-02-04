65°
Latest Weather Blog
Traffic Update: Stalled 18-wheeler cleared from I-10 W at Mississippi River Bridge
BATON ROUGE - According to Total Traffic Network, a disabled 18-wheeler on I-10 West has been cleared and area traffic that was once congested in moving along more swiftly.
The incident, which was initially reported around 6 a.m., involved a stalled tractor-trailer in the center lane on I-10 West at the upslope of the Mississippi River Bridge near the LA-10/Nicholson Drive exit.
The breakdown site was cleared around 6:45 a.m.
For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.
During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University hosts Feb. 4th vaccination event at FG Clark Activity Center
-
EBR officials aim to provide expanded COVID testing opportunities to African Americans
-
Signing day caps of recruiting process marred by pandemic
-
Service dog relieves stress for health care workers fighting COVID
-
Traffic nightmare over Intracoastal Canal on LA-1 to be resolved with new...
Sports Video
-
Parkview's first ever beach volleyball signee headlines National Signing Day
-
Scotlandville sends 7 Hornet football players to next level on National Signing...
-
St. James' Saivion Jones highlights LSU's National Signing Day class
-
Former Tigers still wearing purple and gold pads in Super Bowl 55
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships