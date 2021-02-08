53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Traffic Update: Officials clear crash on Miss River Bridge at I-10 E

1 hour 52 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, February 08 2021 Feb 8, 2021 February 08, 2021 8:25 AM February 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Generic image of a traffic jam.

BATON ROUGE - As of 8:55 a.m., officials have cleared a Monday (Feb. 8) morning crash on the Mississippi River Bridge that resulted in a slowdown on I-10 East.

The wreck, which occurred at the top of the bridge shortly after 8 a.m. led to blockage of the right lane near I-10 E before LA-30/Nicholson Dr/LSU/Exit 155 A.

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days