Traffic Update: Officials clear crash along I-10 EB before LA-30/Gonzales/St. Gabriel

DOTD's traffic cameras show rainy conditions on in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas during the early morning hours of March 2, 2021.

ASCENSION - According to Total Traffic and Weather Network, a Tuesday (March 2) morning crash has been cleared from I-10 EB before LA-30/Gonzales/St. Gabriel/Exit 177.

The left lane, which was temporarily closed is now open.

Area traffic is still somewhat slow, described as "stop-and-go" from LA-73/Old Jefferson Hwy/Prairieville/Geismar/Exit 173 EB I-10 at MM 175.

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.