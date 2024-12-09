71°
Traffic stopped on westbound side of Basin Bridge for semi-truck crash
RAMAH - Traffic stopped along the Basin Bridge on Monday after two semi-trucks collided.
A picture sent to WBRZ showed a jack-knifed semi that was pushing into another lane.
Traffic cameras show traffic backed up past Whiskey Bay.
