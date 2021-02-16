Traffic Alert: Overturned vehicle along I-10 E near Airline results in interstate closure

BATON ROUGE - According to Louisiana State Police, a crash has been reported on I-10 East near Airline Highway.

The crash, which was initially reported shortly after 9 a.m. involved an overturned vehicle that crashed into a guardrail along the interstate.

Officials say I-10 eastbound, at US Hwy 61 (Airline Hwy), is currently closed due to the crash and eastbound traffic is being diverted to US Hwy 61 to LA Hwy 441.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if at all possible.

