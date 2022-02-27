49°
Latest Weather Blog
Tractor runs over man's leg at Endymion parade in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - A man was transported to a hospital after a parade tractor reportedly ran over his leg during the Endymion parade Saturday.
New Orleans EMS posted on Twitter around 9:30 p.m. Saturday saying that the incident happened near Canal and North Roman Streets.
The post says the man was transported to University Medical Center's Trauma Center in New Orleans to treat his injuries.
No further information about the man's condition or how the incident happened were provided.
#NOEMS transports adult male to UMC Trauma Center after parade tractor runs over leg near Canal St./N.Roman. pic.twitter.com/JNsKNzH4T2— New Orleans EMS (@NewOrleansEMS) February 27, 2022
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Families pack the streets for 38th Good Friends of the Oaks Parade
-
All-female krewe embraces self-expression through sweet dance moves
-
Brides say 'yes' to man-made diamonds
-
18-year-old one of two killed in ambush drive-by shooting outside Mall of...
-
Finally, after a COVID hiatus, Spanish Town rolls; closes out Mardi Gras...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern baseball falls to UAB 6-4
-
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and...
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood