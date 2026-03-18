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Town of Killian agrees to settlement, will pay out $50K to police retirement system

57 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, March 18 2026 Mar 18, 2026 March 18, 2026 9:39 PM March 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KILLIAN - The town of Killian agreed to settle a dispute over retirement benefits after the council voted to temporarily dissolve the police department last year.

According to the Municipal Police Employees' Retirement System, Killian never enrolled their department in the system. State law requires all municipalities to pay into retirement for their officers.

Killian initially owed the retirement system more than $370,000, but came to an agreement to pay just over $50,000 to address the issue.

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