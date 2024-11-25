69°
Town of Fordoche announces police chief's retirement
FORDOCHE - On Monday night, the Town of Fordoche announced their Police Chief Tait Slocum will be retiring Dec. 1.
The town said they thank Chief Slocum for his service and will begin the process of appointing and interim replacement.
The town council will appoint an interim at their meeting Dec. 2. That chief will serve until May 2025 and a special election can be held to determine a permanent replacement to fill the remaining two years in Slocum's term.
