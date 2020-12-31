Tornado Watch issued for St. Mary Parish

The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for St. Mary Parish and is active until 9 pm.

***More Parishes may be added to the watch area as the storms move closer. Stay up to date with the latest information.



A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.

Latest forecast discussion from the team here.

