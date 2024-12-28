Tornado Watch issued for Capital Area, weather threat heightened into evening

UPDATE, 7:55pm -- A line of strong to severe thunderstorms has been making its way across the viewing area. Multiple reports of damage has come in, ranging from trees down, to some light structural damage. This line will continue to pose a severe over the next couple of hours, until it exits the viewing area.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa Parishes until 3:00PM Saturday. For Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana Parishes as well as Wilkinson and Amite Counties, the watch is extended until 9:00PM and is considered a "particularly dangerous situation" as a few intense tornadoes, widespread damaging winds, and large hail are all possible.





A TORNADO WATCH means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a Tornado Warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device, and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.

The primary threats include isolated tornadoes, some strong (EF-2 or greater), scattered damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, and spotty large hail. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will occur this afternoon, with more widespread activity in the evening.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to punch through the Capital Area during the early evening hours. Isolated tornadoes, scattered damaging winds, and spotty instances of hail are all possible. A cold front will push through soon after with the second half of the night much quieter. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s with noticeably less humidity. Sunday will feature quieter weather with that front having pushed through the region, but it doesn't come with a major temperature change. High temperatures will still journey back to the low 70s.

Up Next: Above average will be a theme for the rest of 2024. Monday and Tuesday will have highs in the low to mid 70s with lows in the 50s and it won't feel as sticky out there. Clouds will mix into skies at times but no more precipitation is in the forecast. A stronger cold front will blow through on New Year's Eve with cooler air to follow and begin 2025. Highs will head back into the 60s.

