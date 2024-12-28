Tornado warning issued for Zachary area, Felicianas

ZACHARY — The National Weather Service has posted a tornado warning for northern parts of East Baton Rouge Parish and adjoining areas of the Feliciana parishes.

The tornado warning is in effect until 7:30 a.m.

Forecasters said the severe thunderstorm area was capable of producing a tornado. The Storm Prediction Center says there is a moderate risk of severe weather, including tornadoes, high winds and hail, in southwestern Mississippi and parts of Louisiana near the state line Saturday.

The Baton Rouge area has an enhanced risk of severe weather.