Tornado warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Livingston parishes

ZACHARY — The National Weather Service has posted a tornado warning for central parts of East Baton Rouge Parish and northwestern Livingston Parish.

The tornado warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m. The NWS says a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Denham Springs.

Forecasters said the severe thunderstorm area was capable of producing a tornado. The Storm Prediction Center says there is a moderate risk of severe weather, including tornadoes, high winds and hail, in southwestern Mississippi and parts of Louisiana near the state line Saturday.

The Baton Rouge area has an enhanced risk of severe weather. 

