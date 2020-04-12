Tornado spins from Monroe sky Sunday

Image: Acadian Companies Twitter

OUACHITA PARISH - Communities in the Monroe area are seeing severe damage from a tornado that hit shortly before noon on Easter Sunday.

The Monroe Regional Airport took a heavy hit as the tornado caused damages to one of its hangars. According to reports, there is reportedly a gas leak at the site.

The entire airport and airfield was shutdown as a result. According to Airport Director Ron Phillips, debris is scattered all over the grounds.

Phillips went on to say there is about $25 to $30 million in damage to the aircraft stored in the hangar.

Due to weather conditions and debris removal from the runways, Mayor Jamie Mayo and Monroe Regional Airport Director Ron Phillips announce “all flights at the Monroe Regional Airport are cancelled until further notice.” pic.twitter.com/Kw4zWNRtZT — City of Monroe, LA (@CityofMonroe) April 12, 2020