Tornado spins from Monroe sky Sunday

Sunday, April 12 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image: Acadian Companies Twitter

OUACHITA PARISH - Communities in the Monroe area are seeing severe damage from a tornado that hit shortly before noon on Easter Sunday.

The Monroe Regional Airport took a heavy hit as the tornado caused damages to one of its hangars. According to reports, there is reportedly a gas leak at the site. 

The entire airport and airfield was shutdown as a result. According to Airport Director Ron Phillips, debris is scattered all over the grounds.

Phillips went on to say there is about $25 to $30 million in damage to the aircraft stored in the hangar.

