Tornado confirmed near Gloster, Mississippi from Saturday's severe weather

A National Weather Service (NWS) Survey team determined a tornado touched down northeast of Gloster, Mississippi. Additional analysis is ongoing and a track, rating and maximum winds are expected to be released in the coming days.

NWS crews also rated an EF-1 tornado with maximum sustained winds of 90mph near Lacombe. That twister was on the ground for more than one mile.

