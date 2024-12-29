54°
Tornado confirmed near Gloster, Mississippi from Saturday's severe weather
A National Weather Service (NWS) Survey team determined a tornado touched down northeast of Gloster, Mississippi. Additional analysis is ongoing and a track, rating and maximum winds are expected to be released in the coming days.
NWS crews also rated an EF-1 tornado with maximum sustained winds of 90mph near Lacombe. That twister was on the ground for more than one mile.
