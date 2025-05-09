Tori Edwards wins SEC Freshman of the Year honors in softball

BATON ROUGE - LSU red-shirt freshman slugger Tori Edwards was named SEC Freshman of the Year for her efforts in a remarkably offensive first season as a Tiger.

Edwards is also the only LSU player to make the 2025 All-SEC First Team selection, her tiger teammates catcher Maci Bergeron, pitcher Sydney Berzon, and infielder Danieca Coffey made the 2025 All-SEC Second Team.

Edwards sat out last season with a foot injury that kept her from the field for almost the entirety of the season but this year she's taken out any of her frustrations on the ball and opposing pitching. Edwards is LSU's all-time single-season record holder with a .844 slugging percentage and 18 home runs, including four grand slams, and ranks No. 4 in a single season with 71 RBI, No. 6 with a .510 on-base percentage and No. 6 with a .403 batting average.

The Texas native joins Bianka Bell in 2013 and Rachele Fico in 2010 as just third SEC Freshman of the Year.

LSU softball awaits their postseason path and hosting or travel plans to come on Selection Sunday which will air on ESPN2 at 6 p.m..

The complete 2025 SEC All-SEC Softball Awards are as follows:

Player of the Year: Bri Ellis, Arkansas

Pitcher of the Year: Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

Newcomer of the Year: Sam Landry, Oklahoma

Freshman of the Year: Tori Edwards, LSU

Coach of the Year: Patty Gasso, Oklahoma

All-SEC First Team

Audrey Vandagriff Alabama Bri Ellis Arkansas AnnaLea Adams Auburn Kendra Falby Florida Taylor Shumaker Florida Reagan Walsh Florida Tori Edwards LSU Jaden Pone Ole Miss Sierra Sacco Mississippi State Julia Crenshaw Missouri Sam Landry Oklahoma Nelly McEnroe-Marinas Oklahoma Kasidi Pickering Oklahoma Taylor Pannell Tennessee Karlyn Pickens Tennessee Reese Atwood Texas Teagan Kavan Texas Mia Scott Texas Joley Mitchell Texas Emiley Kennedy Texas A&M Mya Perez Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

Kali Heivilin Alabama Robyn Herron Arkansas Reagan Johnson Arkansas Ella McDowell Arkansas Mia Williams Florida Dallis Goodnight Georgia Hallie Mitchell Kentucky Maci Bergeron LSU Sydney Berzon LSU Danieca Coffey LSU Lexie Brady Ole Miss Persy Llamas Ole Miss Nadia Barbary Mississippi State Raelin Chaffin Mississippi State Gabbie Garcia Oklahoma Sam Gress South Carolina Kayden Henry Texas Ashton Maloney Texas Katie Stewart Texas Mac Barbara Texas A&M Amari Harper Texas A&M

SEC All-Defensive Team