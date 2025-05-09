68°
Tori Edwards wins SEC Freshman of the Year honors in softball

1 hour 18 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, May 09 2025 May 9, 2025 May 09, 2025 2:12 PM May 09, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - LSU red-shirt freshman slugger Tori Edwards was named SEC Freshman of the Year for her efforts in a remarkably offensive first season as a Tiger.

Edwards is also the only LSU player to make the 2025 All-SEC First Team selection, her tiger teammates catcher Maci Bergeron, pitcher Sydney Berzon, and infielder Danieca Coffey made the 2025 All-SEC Second Team.

Edwards sat out last season with a foot injury that kept her from the field for almost the entirety of the season but this year she's taken out any of her frustrations on the ball and opposing pitching. Edwards is LSU's all-time single-season record holder with a .844 slugging percentage and 18 home runs, including four grand slams, and ranks No. 4 in a single season with 71 RBI, No. 6 with a .510 on-base percentage and No. 6 with a .403 batting average.

The Texas native joins Bianka Bell in 2013 and Rachele Fico in 2010 as just third SEC Freshman of the Year.

LSU softball awaits their postseason path and hosting or travel plans to come on Selection Sunday which will air on ESPN2 at 6 p.m.. 

The complete 2025 SEC All-SEC Softball Awards are as follows:

 

Player of the Year: Bri Ellis, Arkansas

Pitcher of the Year: Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

Newcomer of the Year: Sam Landry, Oklahoma

Freshman of the Year: Tori Edwards, LSU

Coach of the Year: Patty Gasso, Oklahoma

 

All-SEC First Team

Audrey Vandagriff

Alabama

Bri Ellis

Arkansas

AnnaLea Adams

Auburn

Kendra Falby

Florida

Taylor Shumaker

Florida

Reagan Walsh

Florida

Tori Edwards

LSU

Jaden Pone

Ole Miss

Sierra Sacco

Mississippi State

Julia Crenshaw

Missouri

Sam Landry

Oklahoma

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas

Oklahoma

Kasidi Pickering

Oklahoma

Taylor Pannell

Tennessee

Karlyn Pickens

Tennessee

Reese Atwood

Texas

Teagan Kavan

Texas

Mia Scott

Texas

Joley Mitchell

Texas

Emiley Kennedy

Texas A&M

Mya Perez

Texas A&M

 

All-SEC Second Team

Kali Heivilin

Alabama

Robyn Herron

Arkansas

Reagan Johnson

Arkansas

Ella McDowell

Arkansas

Mia Williams

Florida

Dallis Goodnight

Georgia

Hallie Mitchell

Kentucky

Maci Bergeron

LSU

Sydney Berzon

LSU

Danieca Coffey

LSU

Lexie Brady

Ole Miss

Persy Llamas

Ole Miss

Nadia Barbary

Mississippi State

Raelin Chaffin

Mississippi State

Gabbie Garcia

Oklahoma

Sam Gress

South Carolina

Kayden Henry

Texas

Ashton Maloney

Texas

Katie Stewart

Texas

Mac Barbara

Texas A&M

Amari Harper

Texas A&M

 

SEC All-Defensive Team

Pitcher

Sam Landry

Oklahoma

 

Sam Gress

South Carolina

Catcher

First Base

Reese Atwood

Texas

Bri Ellis

Arkansas

Second Base

Ailana Agbayani

Oklahoma

Shortstop

Gabbie Garcia

Oklahoma

Third Base

Nadia Barbary

Mississippi State

Left Field

Jaden Pone

Ole Miss

Center Field

Kendra Falby

Florida

Right Field

Ashton Maloney

Texas

