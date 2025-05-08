Tori Edwards & Jayden Heavener selected as top 10 finalists for National Freshman of the Year award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – LSU softball stars Tori Edwards and Jayden Heavener were announced as top 10 finalists for the 2025 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year award on Thursday.

In the Tigers' single-season record book, Edwards is the all-time leader with a .850 slugging percentage and has tied the home run record at 18. She is currently ranked No. 4 with 70 RBI, No. 5 with a .513 on-base percentage, and No. 6 with a .405 batting average, which are all freshman records at LSU.

Heavener ranks No. 6 among freshmen pitchers in program history with 148 strikeouts in 113.0 innings pitched and has an SEC-low .163 opposing batting average. Heavener began her career with a perfect game against Charlotte in the season opener on Feb. 7 and has five games with 10 or more strikeouts this season.

Edwards and Heavener are the second and third players in program history to be selected as top 10 finalists, joining Carly Hoover in 2015. The Tigers have never had a player named the NFCA Freshman of the Year.

The NFCA Division I All-America Committee will narrow the list down to just three athletes, which will be revealed on May 22.

The winner of the award will be announced on Tuesday, May 27, before the 2025 NCAA Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.