Top La. football recruit Arch Manning commits to University of Texas
NEW ORLEANS - Arch Manning, a member of the famous football family and highly recruited Louisiana athlete, has committed to playing ball at the University of Texas.
Manning, who played football at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, announced his decision Thursday.
Committed to the University of Texas. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/jHYbjBaF5K— Arch Manning (@ArchManning) June 23, 2022
Arch is the oldest son of Cooper Manning, brother of retired NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning.
