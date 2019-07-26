Top La. football prospect picks LSU

BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron picked up a big verbal commitment from one of the best in the state on Friday night as University High defensive tackle Jaqueline Roy chose LSU over Alabama and Texas A&M.

Roy is a four-star talent who is rated as the top in-state prospect for the class of 2020 in Louisiana.

The 6-3 bruiser, who slimmed down over this off-season and is now listed in the 280-pound range, said that LSU has always been home to him and that is where he's wanted to go ever since he was a kid.

The Tigers and Coach O have said repeatedly that in order to compete at the highest levels and win SEC and national championships that he will have to recruit better linemen, both offensively and defensively.

According to the Advocate.com, Roy becomes the ninth defensive lineman to commit to LSU, and of the six defensive tackles in the 2020 class, Roy is the highest rated by 247Sports at No. 3 in the nation. He's the No. 46 overall player nationally.