Top La. Dept. of Justice official on leave amid office investigation

2 hours 15 minutes ago Monday, December 14 2020
By: Trey Schmaltz, Chris Nakamoto

BATON ROUGE – A top director at the state attorney general’s office is on leave as the agency investigates a complaint about office policy violations.

Patrick Magee is the Director of the Criminal Division for the Louisiana Department of Justice.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office told the WBRZ Investigative Unit Monday, Magee is “on leave while an ongoing administrative investigation for potential violation of office policy is conducted.” The agency insinuated a complaint was filed by people who worked with Magee: “Our office treats employee complaints seriously,” the agency said in a statement.

It was not immediately revealed what the complaint or complaints were about or if Magee is on paid or unpaid leave.

