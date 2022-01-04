Too early to say whether Omicron surge will impact Baton Rouge Mardi Gras, mayor says

BATON ROUGE - It's too soon to tell whether the statewide surge in Omicron cases will upend Mardi Gras plans in East Baton Rouge, parish officials said during a news conference Tuesday.

Though the city-parish won't commit to a decision on whether the festivities will return, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said the new wave of cases has already caused the city to push back events planned for Martin Luther King Day to Tuesday.

Additionally, the parish will keep a community testing site open at the Louisiana Leadership Institute for anyone in need of a coronavirus test.

EBR will be committing to a month’s long testing period. Louisiana Leadership Institute on Hooper will remain open as an additional (free) testing site @WBRZ — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) January 4, 2022

Louisiana reported more than 31,000 new coronavirus cases over the holiday weekend, with hospitalizations doubling to about 1,100 in a week's time.