Tommy White's game-winning home run made College World Series history
Beyond landing LSU's baseball team in the Men's College World Series, Tommy White made history when he hit a walk-off home run break a scoreless tie in the 11th inning.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, White's home run was the first walk-off homer to break a scoreless tie in the history of the Men's College World Series.
White's run came after an electric pitcher duel between top MLB prospects in LSU's Paul Skenes and Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder. However, their nights got overshadowed by White's two-run bomb set MCWS history and sent LSU to the championship game against Florida.
