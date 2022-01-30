38°
Tom Brady's father refutes ESPN claims; says legendary NFL QB not retiring after 22 seasons

11 hours 50 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, January 29 2022 Jan 29, 2022 January 29, 2022 1:40 PM January 29, 2022 in Sports
Source: ESPN
By: WBRZ Staff

NFL fans, including the father of future hall of fame quarterback Tom Brady, were shocked when news of Brady's retirement circulated Twitter.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news Saturday afternoon.

Hours later, Brady's father said his son has not made a decision on retiring yet. 

Brady, who took over as the New England Patriots starting quarterback in 2001, led the team to six Super Bowl wins. Brady left the Patriots in 2020 to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the team.

Brady and the Buccaneers were eliminated from the 2021 playoffs last weekend when Tampa Bay lost to the Rams in Los Angeles.

