Toddler dies after drowning in Loranger neighborhood pond

LORANGER — A toddler died after drowning in a neighborhood pond in Loranger, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

TPSO said the 22-month-old boy and his family were in town from Iowa, visiting family.

About 30 minutes after he was reported missing from a home on North Bradley Court, family members found him in the pond behind the home on Sunday night.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he died.